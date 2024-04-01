Ex-Preston duo make announcement

Former Preston North End and Sunderland strikers Chris ‘Browny’ Brown and Jon Parkin have made the bombshell announcement that they will no longer be hosting the UndrTheCosh podcast after six successful years of producing content for YouTube and Spotify.

The two retired footballers, who played for Preston between 2008 and 2011, began presenting the podcast in 2018 with the help of award-winning comedian Chris Brown. In recent times the trio have interviewed a series of EFL and Premier League players and managers about their careers in football including Mark Crossley, Matt Le Tissier, Grant Holt, Kieran Trippier, Dean Windass and Tony Pulis.

The popular podcast show has amassed over 106,000 subscribers and the trio have produced a total of 411 YouTube videos in their careers so far. However, that could now be coming to an end after six years due to an ‘apparent’ breakdown in their relationship. Although fans are debating whether it's an April Fool's Day joke.

The news was announced in a statement on social media, which reads: “Really sorry to tell you this and we’ve not come to the decision lightly, but we’ve decided to knock the podcast on the head. We’re not getting on anymore and feel it’s the right time to call it a day and let the young pups have a bash. This will 100% be our last series. Thanks for the memories.”

Fans have responded by questioning whether the trio’s statement is true or whether it is an April Fool's prank, due to the timing.

One user tweeted: “That’s a real shame”

However, other fans are debating whether the trio’s statement is true.

One user posted: “Every year lads. Every year."

While another commented: “Good effort lads. It’s a big fish.”