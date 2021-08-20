Weekend betting: What price a Preston North End victory over Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough United?

North End are already up against it this season after three straight league defeats.

It’s early doors, though, and I fancy them to get into a rhythm soon.

This weekend’s opponents Peterborough will be hurting after conceding two goals in midweek to draw against Cardiff, and I fancy Preston to win here.

Daniel Johnson is 10/1 to be first goalscorer

A 2-1 home win at 8/1, and Daniel Johnson to score first at 10/1, are my bets of the day.

In the wider sporting scene, there’s a tasty weekend ahead with the Ebor at York and a lively set of Premier League fixtures to look forward to.

Promoted Brentford will be on a high after beating Arsenal last week – and they did it with minimal fuss as well.

They have another London derby this weekend away at Crystal Palace and I think they look a good price to get another win.

They can be backed at 7/4 and will slot into the treble nicely.

Aston Villa came unstuck at Watford last week, though they will fancy themselves to score against a Newcastle defence that leaked four at home to West Ham.

Villa’s summer signing from Southampton Danny Ings got off the mark and he will be itching for another.

At 5/6 I would be looking at Villa as another to go into your bets.

To finish the treble I will roll it onto Sunday where Manchester United are 4/11 to get another three points away to Southampton.

They looked lethal at times against Leeds last weekend and should they turn up in the same mood they should enjoy themselves at St Mary’s. They will also be able to call on new signings Jadon Sancho (right) and Raphael Varane to make their first starts. The treble pays a nice 11/2.

The Sky Bet Ebor (15:35) is one of the great flat handicaps of the season and Willie Mullins MT LEINSTER is an intriguing runner at around 14/1.