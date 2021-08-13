Weekend betting: What are Preston North End’s odds for trip to Reading?

Granted it was only a cup game they were expected to win though its always nice to score goals and not concede.

This isn’t easy this weekend at Reading and Frankie McAvoy would probably take a point now.

I can see a lively game and a 2-2 draw at 14/1 would be my little wager, whilst Scott Sinclair could easily score first at 8/1.

Scott Sinclair can be backed at 8/1 as first goalscorer

Elsewhere, the first weekend of the Premier League season is always a big one in the sporting calendar.

The computer looks to have thrown up a lively first set of matches, though as always at the start of the season, its advisable not to get too involved punting-wise.

Leeds head to Old Trafford for what should be a cracker with fans back inside.

The red half of Manchester will be boosted by the performances of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw at the Euros, and they should be hard to beat this season.

They aren’t a massive price at 4/6 though I do feel they’re worth having on side in your bets.

At a more attractive price of 5/4, Aston Villa look to have found a winnable game first up, where they travel to newly promoted Watford.

They have lost their talisman Jack Grealish though they have also brought in some quality and I can see them having a good season.

To complete an opening day treble I’m going to back Rafa to get off to a winning start back home on Merseyside in the blue of Everton.

They look a bankable price at Even money against a Southampton side who will be hurting after losing striker Danny Ings (right).

The treble will pay a handsome 13/2.

It’s a fairly quiet weekend of racing with the York Festival next week.