WEEKEND BETTING: What are Preston North End’s odds? Plus Man Utd and Liverpool prices

Betsid’s Joe Whitaker takes a look at the weekend’s best bets.

Preston North End make one of their longest trips on the road to bottom of the league Ipswich on Saturday.

Alex Neil takes his side to Portman Road this weekend

It could be argued this is a very big game for Alex Neil’s men, given the need for points and the fact Ipswich are bottom.

I am sure he will treat the preparations just the same as for any other league match, though it won’t be lost on the players.

Ipswich have lost their last three games without scoring and whilst this must encourage North End to get at them, runs like this don’t tend to last forever.

I do fancy the Lilywhites to win however, and the 7/2 for Preston to win and both teams score looks very tempting to me!

Fancy a flutter this weekend?

Elsewhere, the first weekend of November sees the Premier League treating us to some top-quality action once again. The Saturday fixtures look a minefield for punters, I must admit – just the way the bookies like it!

The schedule starts with what looks like a tricky trip down to the South Coast for Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United side, at Bournemouth.

It is games like this that Jose will be targeting for some routine and stability.

They never looked totally convincing at home to Everton last weekend though they did get the three points.

At 21/20 I feel they are just about value to do the same again tomorrow.

The Cherries have been enjoying a decent spell of late, albeit against lesser sides than this, and it could tell tomorrow when the in-form Anthony Martial is unleashed on them. He can be backed at odds of 5/1 to score first and this looks good to me given his recent form.

The pick of the 3pm kicks off sees the clash of those in claret and blue, with Burnley heading down to East London to test themselves against West Ham. Can they pick themselves up after two drubbings against Chelsea and Man City in their last two games?

If it was any other side I would suggest leave well alone, though I feel Sean Dyche’s side is better than that and given the spirit he appears to have forged, I think they could get something tomorrow. The 13/5 on them heading north with a point could be worth a punt.

Just down the road from there, the evening kick-off serves up a mouth-watering game for the neutral, with free-scoring Liverpool and Arsenal locking horns.

It could be argued Liverpool are the more proven given last seasons form, though this is a new side under Emery at Arsenal.

The Basque man will be targeting Liverpool down the channels at the back, with his free-flowing football suiting the likes of Mesut Ozil, who had been somewhat restricted under Arsene Wenger. I think Arsenal are a very big price at 11/4 to overturn the Reds and it’s the sort of price that gives your accumulator a big boost.

Have a good weekend folks, enjoy the action and as always, do it responsibly. Joe