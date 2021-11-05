Weekend betting: Preston North End’s odds of victory and first goalscorer at Nottm Forest

North End head to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest with a bit of feelgood factor this weekend.

With a sell-out away allocation and three wins from four in the league, they must have a chance.

Emil Riis is causing havoc and at 6/1 looks a decent bet to score first, whilst a solid 1-0 away win at 8/1 looks bankable.

Emil Riis is 6/1 to be first scorer at the City Ground

They can be combined for the scorecast at 30/1.

It looks very much a tasty weekend for football punters, with the top flight starting to warm up nicely just as weather turns colder.

The Manchester derby at Old Trafford opens up proceedings on Saturday lunchtime, though from a punting perspective it is possibly best left alone.

Winless Norwich make a trip to the west of the capital, where they will be hoping to finally have their day in the sun this season away at fellow league newcomers Brentford.

I can’t see it happening though with the Bees very much enjoying a decent season, despite their setback against Burnley at Turf Moor last weekend.

At 4/6 the home side might look a bit short in price though should be a solid start to your accas.

Another short price at home is Thomas Tuchel’s table-topping Chelsea just down the road from Brentford, who welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge.

The Clarets had a fine win over the Bees last weekend and one which was typical of Sean Dyche’s successful reign at the club. I can’t see them getting anything here, though, and at 3/10, they look another home banker.

To give the treble a much needed boost I will throw Wolves in there, to leave South London with a massive three points when they go up against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

That looks a proper 50/50 on paper given both side’s recent form.

And it might look mad to back against Palace after their result last weekend when they upset the odds to triumph 2-0 at Manchester City with Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher on target against Pep Guardiola’s 10-man Citizens.

Wolves have impressed of late though and at 9/4 they look a decent price to me.

That rounds the treble up to a nice 6/1.

It’s the Grand Sefton at Aintree (14:15) and it looks a cracker of a race for the jumps fans. I should be backing Mister Whitaker though I fancy Paul Nicholls CAT TIGER more at around 7/1.