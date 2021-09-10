Weekend betting: Preston North End’s odds for victory at Bristol City, the St Leger and Premier League treble

City haven’t had the best of starts and I fancy PNE to grab a cheeky 1-0 away win, at 8/1 with Dane Emil Riis a nice bet at 8/1 to score first.

It’s back to the Premier League action this weekend where Tottenham Hotspur travel across the Thames to Crystal Palace at lunchtime.

Harry Kane – a scorer of a fantastic long-range strike for England in Poland on Wednesday night – looks to be quickly getting up to speed after his extended pre-season and at 10/11, I think the away side look a good bet, given Palace’s slow start to the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can get 8/1 on Emil Riis as first goalscorer

Wolves have played well at times without picking up points in this campaign, and this should even itself out over the season.

They have a tricky away match at Watford this weekend, a game where both sides will be targeting three points.

I fancy Wolves to get them, though, and they can be in your bets at 6/4.

In what looks to be the game of the weekend Manchester City travel to Leicester, a side they haven’t always done well against recently.

I feel they have started to get in to their groove now and at 4/6 they just look about worthwhile sliding into your weekend treble.

The treble pays a handsome 7/1.

It’s St Leger weekend in the racing, the last Flat Classic of the season, as the summer turns into autumn.

The likely odds on favourite Hurricane Lane is the standout name in the race, though looks a bit short at the prices.