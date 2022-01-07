Weekend betting guide: Preston North End’s FA Cup best bets ahead of Cardiff City trip

It’s the magic of the FA Cup once again this weekend with an interesting set of third-round fixtures for punters to peruse.

North End make the trip over the Welsh border to Cardiff, to take on another Championship side under a new boss.

City beat Preston at Deepdale not long ago, that game being one of the final games under Frankie McAvoy.

Daniel Johnson can be backed at10/1 as first goalscorer

You would expect Ryan Lowe to have PNE fired up for this, to make it three from three.

They don’t look a bad price to win at 2/1. a smash-and-grab 2-1 away win at 9/1 looks worth a bet.

For a first goalscorer, Daniel Johnson looks back to form and can be backed at 10/1.

Elsewhere, Blackburn Rovers head over to Wigan for a local derby in their best form for years, and with the Latics also harbouring their own promotion ambitions in the league below, you wouldn’t expect them to be disheartened should they not progress. Mind you, Wigan showed last season what a dangerous opponent they can be in the FA Cup.

At 11/8 the value looks to be with Rovers and they would be the first in my treble.

A 1-0 away win at 7/1 can be backed, whilst Sam Gallagher looks worth a bet at 7/1 to score first.

QPR are having a decent season under Mark Warburton and you would fancy them to be too much for Rotherham this weekend, with goals not being a problem for the Rs. Again the bookies have been quite generous offering 4/5 for a home win which should at least in theory be routine enough.

To round off the treble. I’m going to back Everton to give under-fire Rafa Benitez a small window of respite in the cup.

They don’t really have anything to play for this season now and at 10/11 to win away at Hull, who are struggling in the Championship, they will round the treble up nicely to a tasty 7/1.

Elsewhere in the cup, Blackpool make the trip over to the North East for what looks set to be a cracking game tie at Hartlepool. Pools are under a new boss in Graeme Lee and will be itching to take the scalp of a Championship side.

This won’t be easy for the Seasiders by any stretch though you would expect them to just have enough and a 2-1 away win at 7/1 and Gary Madine to score first also at 7/1 look worth a bet.

It’s the Tolworth Novices Hurdle at Sandown Park (14:25) and Nicky Hendersons highly rated Constitution Hill is the clear favourite at 4/11.

It could be worth taking him on at that price however and Paul Nicholls Mr Glass each way at 6/1 looks a more value bet given the 9 runners.