Wednesday’s Championship round-up involving Preston North End’s rivals: Liverpool and Leeds eyeing Fulham youngster, Everton to bid for Stoke defender and Jude Bellingham’s brother could join him at Dortmund
Today’s news and transfer rumours from around the Championship.
Liverpool are set to join Leeds United in the race for Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho, claims Football League World.
The 19-year-old has three goals and one assist in five league appearances so far this season.
Meanwhile, Everton are reported to be ready to fork out £24m for Stoke City defender Harry Souttar in January, according to Fichajes.
Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested in the centre-back.
Football League World claims Borussia Dortmund are ready to reunite Jude Bellingham with his brother, Jobe, as they look to sign him from Birmingham City.
Jude joined the Bundesliga club last year for around £25m.
Elsewhere, Swansea City’s Morgan Whittaker is reportedly set to join Lincoln City in the next transfer window. The 20-year-old was initially poised to join the club in the summer, says the website The 72.
Wayne Rooney has said Derby County will not allow Lee Buchanan to leave Pride Park in January amid interest from Celtic.
The Scottish club have been eyeing a move for the 20-year-old since the summer, according to the Daily Record.
And ex-Cardiff City man Greg Halford has called on his former side to raid Championship rivals Luton Town for manager Nathan Jones, says The 72.
The Hatters are currently fifth in the Championship, 10 points ahead of the Bluebirds.