We stopped the rot but big improvement needed, says Preston supporter Tim Mercer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I can easily bring back unwanted memories of a bad run leading to a loss of confidence and subsequent tailspin into crisis.

Within five minutes of the early ‘dinner time’ kick-off, courtesy of Sky’s TV coverage, my fears had been lain to rest. A cracking start saw Mads Frökjaer score after a surging run from defender Jordan Storey and assist by Will Keane. Other good chances were being created, especially by Duane Holmes, and it could easily have been two or three nil up by the quarter hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just why the remainder of the half was given over to Millwall was a mystery to this fan and those around me.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End's Brad Potts vies for possession with Millwall's Casper de Norre

Preston appeared to sit back and invite pressure that allowed the Lions to get back into the game and equalise in a move involving a trio of defensive errors that started with a player being given enough unopposed space to fill the whole of Moor Park!

The opening minutes of the second period continued in the same vein and it was clear to all that the formation was simply not working. Substitutions and change of shape did improve matters .