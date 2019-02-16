"We have been robbed": Martin O'Neill feels Nottingham Forest's goal should have stood in Preston North End draw

Martin O’Neill felt his Nottingham Forest side were “robbed” of three points against Preston North End.

The visitors saw a second-half goal chalked off at Deepdale on Saturday with Ryan Yates deemed to have fouled Declan Rudd before Joe Lolley rolled the ball into the empty net.

It came just days after Forest were denied victory in their 2-2 draw at West Brom by a late penalty won by Dwight Gayle, the striker retrospectively banned for simulation.

"We should have taken all three points and the goal should have stood,” O’Neill told Forest’s official website.

“I have seen it back and the goalkeeper has spilled the ball, it is there to be fought for and we have put the ball in the net.

"It should be a goal and we have been robbed of all three points, again, in a matter of three days so that is four points and it is a lot to take.

"It is frustrating and these are the points that you can't get back, not at this stage of the season anyway.

“If it is early on in the season you can ignore it, get on with it and think things will level themselves up.

"That is a lot of points at this stage of the season and twice in a matter of three or four days."