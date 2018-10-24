"We could have scored more": Alex Neil reacts to Preston North End's 4-3 win over Brentford

Alex Neil was pleased to see his Preston North End side come out on the right side of another high-scoring game at Deepdale after they beat Brentford 4-3.

The Lilywhites were 3-0 up inside 23 minutes but were pegged back to 3-2 and 4-3 before getting over the line as they made it four games unbeaten in the Championship.

“We’ve been involved in a lot of high-scoring matches this season and not by design,” the PNE boss admitted post-match.

“Once we’ve gone 3-0 up we’re hoping to go and make it an easier night for ourselves.

“But Brentford are a good side. They pose you a lot of questions and a lot of problems.

“The first goal is a worldie from Sergi Canos. I had him at Norwich and he’s capable of doing that and then the second goal is a really bad deflection.

“At 3-2 the game is really in the balance and we wanted to make sure we went on to win the game but had to protect what we’d got.

“You can understand a little bit of apprehension at times.

“We got the fourth goal to give us the buffer and then a set play, which is probably the most disappointing of their goals, sets up the final few minutes.

“Conceding three goals is naturally concerning and we need to make sure we tighten up.

“But we scored four goals and probably could have scored more.”