Watford's Giorgi Chakvetadze holds off the challenge from Preston North End's Jack Whatmough

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe was impressed with the way Jack Whatmough adapted to his midfield role against Watford.

The Lilywhites had to settle for a goalless draw, on Gentry Day at Vicarage Road. North End’s squad was depleted - Alan Browne, Liam Millar, Ryan Ledson, Ben Whiteman and Brad Potts all absent - which led to Lowe deploying Whatmough alongside Ali McCann, in central midfield. The number 13 felt the defender’s experience shone through on the day and Lowe was equally pleased with Whatmough’s contribution.

“He’s a good footballer, isn’t he?” said Lowe, when asked if the No.26 exceeded his expectations in Hertfordshire. “So, not really. I pulled him on Thursday and said: ‘Look, I know you’ve played in midfield, once or twice... I need you to do a job for us and the team.’ Listen, young Noah Mawene did fantastically against Birmingham - but this game is a different level.

“They had big, strong lads in the middle of that park and we need to make sure we had that height. I think we were the biggest we’ve been all season and credit to Jack, he goes out and performs to the levels - mopping everything up. He actually said: ‘Do you want me to mop up a lot of things, next to Ali?’ and I said: ‘Yeah, that is the plan and play forward when you can.’ I thought he was fantastic in doing that.”

Whiteman, Potts and Ledson were all expected absentees at Vicarage Road, but there has been hope of a return for captain, Browne, from illness. As for Millar, he came off the bench on Easter Monday but was not in the squad to face Watford at all.