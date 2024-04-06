Watford 0-0 Preston North End RECAP and highlights from goalless draw
Preston North End are in action at Watford this afternoon, for 2023/24’s Gentry Day.
Many of the travelling Lilywhites faithful - of which there are around two thousand - will don bowler hats and suits, as those who’ve passed away in the last 12 months and more are remembered. On the pitch, Ryan Lowe’s side are looking to bounce back from defeat to Birmingham City, on Easter Monday.
PNE head into the weekend sitting eighth, with hopes of reaching the play-offs still alive. North End are part of the chasing pack and have seven games left, to try and break in. As for the Hornets, interim boss Tom Cleverley has overseen one win and two draws in his three games in charge. Watford, who are 14th ahead of kick-off, were 5-1 winners at Deepdale earlier this season.
Watford vs Preston North End LIVE
FULL TIME: Watford 0-0 PNE
Frustration from the away fans at the end, given the late changes and reluctance to get the ball forward in injury time. But, the players are now being applauded. A point on the road for PNE. Reaction to come.
85' Drilled over (0-0)
A cross from the right finds Lewis at the back post, but he fires high and wide after taking a touch to set himself for the shot.
82' Subs for both teams (0-0)
Stewart and Frokjaer replace Osmajic and Riis.
Kone is on for Dennis.
79' Plea from the away end (0-0)
No subs yet for PNE. The away fans are singing “Ryan, make a change...”
73' Drilled over (0-0)
Rajovic steps up and sends his effort over.
Ryan Lowe is yet to turn to his bench.
72' Free-kick for Watford (0-0)
It’s 20 yards out, slightly left of centre. Rajovic and Asprilla stand over it as Woodman organises his wall.
65' Wasteful (0-0)
The break is on for PNE, but Osmajic massively overhits his pass in search of Riis.
63' Corner defended (0-0)
Whatmough is there to put Lewis’ cross behind. It’s swung in by Chakvetadze and McCann heads away at the front post.
62' Double Watford substitution (0-0)
Chakvetadze and Rajovic are on for Kayembe and Bayo.
61' Nervy moment (0-0)
A lifted cross from the right causes a bit of panic inside PNE’s box, but McCann eventually marshals the ball behind after Woodman came out to punch.
