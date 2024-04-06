Preston North End's Jordan Storey vies for possession with Watford's Ryan Andrews

Preston North End are in action at Watford this afternoon, for 2023/24’s Gentry Day.

Many of the travelling Lilywhites faithful - of which there are around two thousand - will don bowler hats and suits, as those who’ve passed away in the last 12 months and more are remembered. On the pitch, Ryan Lowe’s side are looking to bounce back from defeat to Birmingham City, on Easter Monday.

PNE head into the weekend sitting eighth, with hopes of reaching the play-offs still alive. North End are part of the chasing pack and have seven games left, to try and break in. As for the Hornets, interim boss Tom Cleverley has overseen one win and two draws in his three games in charge. Watford, who are 14th ahead of kick-off, were 5-1 winners at Deepdale earlier this season.