Watford 0-0 Preston North End RECAP and highlights from goalless draw

PNE are in action at Vicarage Road this afternoon
By George Hodgson
Published 6th Apr 2024, 12:56 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2024, 17:10 BST
Preston North End's Jordan Storey vies for possession with Watford's Ryan AndrewsPreston North End's Jordan Storey vies for possession with Watford's Ryan Andrews
Preston North End's Jordan Storey vies for possession with Watford's Ryan Andrews

Preston North End are in action at Watford this afternoon, for 2023/24’s Gentry Day.

Many of the travelling Lilywhites faithful - of which there are around two thousand - will don bowler hats and suits, as those who’ve passed away in the last 12 months and more are remembered. On the pitch, Ryan Lowe’s side are looking to bounce back from defeat to Birmingham City, on Easter Monday.

PNE head into the weekend sitting eighth, with hopes of reaching the play-offs still alive. North End are part of the chasing pack and have seven games left, to try and break in. As for the Hornets, interim boss Tom Cleverley has overseen one win and two draws in his three games in charge. Watford, who are 14th ahead of kick-off, were 5-1 winners at Deepdale earlier this season.

Follow all the action from today’s game, right here!

Watford vs Preston North End LIVE

16:54 BST

FULL TIME: Watford 0-0 PNE

Frustration from the away fans at the end, given the late changes and reluctance to get the ball forward in injury time. But, the players are now being applauded. A point on the road for PNE. Reaction to come.

16:45 BST

85' Drilled over (0-0)

A cross from the right finds Lewis at the back post, but he fires high and wide after taking a touch to set himself for the shot.

16:42 BST

82' Subs for both teams (0-0)

Stewart and Frokjaer replace Osmajic and Riis.

Kone is on for Dennis.

16:39 BST

79' Plea from the away end (0-0)

No subs yet for PNE. The away fans are singing “Ryan, make a change...”

16:32 BST

73' Drilled over (0-0)

Rajovic steps up and sends his effort over.

Ryan Lowe is yet to turn to his bench.

16:31 BST

72' Free-kick for Watford (0-0)

It’s 20 yards out, slightly left of centre. Rajovic and Asprilla stand over it as Woodman organises his wall.

16:25 BST

65' Wasteful (0-0)

The break is on for PNE, but Osmajic massively overhits his pass in search of Riis.

16:23 BST

63' Corner defended (0-0)

Whatmough is there to put Lewis’ cross behind. It’s swung in by Chakvetadze and McCann heads away at the front post.

16:21 BST

62' Double Watford substitution (0-0)

Chakvetadze and Rajovic are on for Kayembe and Bayo.

16:21 BST

61' Nervy moment (0-0)

A lifted cross from the right causes a bit of panic inside PNE’s box, but McCann eventually marshals the ball behind after Woodman came out to punch.

