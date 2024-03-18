Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe wearing a bowler hat

Tickets for Gentry Day at Watford will go on sale to Preston North End fans on Tuesday, 19 March at 9am - in priority periods.

The PNE faithful will don their bowler hats at Vicarage Road and remember those connected with the club, who have passed away in the last 12 months and beyond. North End confirmed Watford as the destination on Sunday night, after victory at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. The Lilywhites have been given 2,104 tickets for the away clash.

And the first batch of those will go on sale to Founder Member Ambassadors on Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, Gold Ambassadors with 320+ points can buy and Thursday sees tickets made available to season card holders with 310+ points. All season card holders can buy from Friday, supporters with 80+ points can buy on Monday, 25 March and fans with 10+ points can purchase on Tuesday, 26 March.

A Founder Member Ambassador is a season card holder, every season since 2012/13 - the 2020/21 campaign excluded. A Gold Ambassador bought a season card for last season during the early bird period and is a season card holder this season. Adult tickets are £25, senior tickets (65+) and 19-21-year-olds are £15 and 0-18-year-olds are £5. Club coaches leave Deepdale and Leyland at 8:30am, with pricing £31 for Ambassadors and £33 for non-Ambassadors.