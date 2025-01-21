Watford v Preston North End injury and team news as 5 out and 3 doubts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End are back down south as they face Watford at Vicarage Road in the EFL Championship.

The Lilywhites played to a goalless draw against Luton Town last time out. A couple of days on from their point in Bedfordshire, they make the short trip across to the Hatters' rivals Watford, who defeated Derby County at the weekend.

Watford are currently eighth in the current league standings, and are just outside the play-offs on goal difference. They've got a positive goal difference of one, whilst West Brom and Middlesbrough are vastly superior in that column.

North End with their point against Luton have continued to create some distance between themselves and the relegation zone. They're five points above Portsmouth in 22nd, and only four points off a place in the top half.

Watford and Preston met back in October and North End ran out comfortable winners, defeating them 3-0 at Deepdale. All three goals came in the second period with Milutin Osmajic scoring a brace inside the first 20 minutes of the half, and then 15 minutes from time Ali McCann wrapped things up.

With it being a double game week, both Paul Heckingbottom and Tom Cleverley might freshen things up to deal with the demand. With that in mind, here’s the latest injury news from both camps.

Robbie Brady is fit and available once again for Preston North End. | Getty Images

Preston North End team news

Robbie Brady went almost a month without playing after suffering a cracked rib against QPR. Preston have waited for the injury to settle down, and now he's available once again. He didn't play, but Brady was among the substitutes on Saturday, so he’s once again part of the managers thinking.

Ben Whiteman is serving the second of his two game ban. He picked up his 10th yellow card of the campaign against Oxford United, and that has resulted in a two-game ban. Preston’s skipper is the most carded player in the division this season.

A knee injury sustained on Boxing Day has kept Potts sidelined for the last five matches. He's within touching distance of a return, though he didn't train in the build-up to the game against Luton. With there only being a couple of days turnaround, it’s likely that Potts will be introduced at the weekend, instead of being brought back into things away from home.

Out: Ben Whiteman and Brad Potts.

Daniel Bachmann is out with an ankle injury. Watford have some injury troubles between the sticks. | Getty Images

Watford team news

Tom Dele-Bashiru played his first 45 minutes since October as he recovered from a knee injury. The 25-year-old had been an unused substitute against Cardiff last week, but he finally got to grace the pitch.

It was always planned that Dele-Bashiru would be taken off at half-time, and so whilst he has returned, it could be that he's unable to complete the entire game on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann meanwhile will be out for up to three months because of an ankle ligament injury. He has had to undergo surgery after getting injured against Sheffield United.

Jonathan Bond who replaced the Austrian between the sticks, suffered a slight problem at the end of the game against Derby. He was unable to take goal kicks, and that could force Watford in to dipping their toes in the transfer market for a shot-stopper.

Georgian international Giorgi Chakvetadze did not feature for a league match for the first time this term. He's to have a scan to assess a hamstring issue he has.

“I should have an update on him on the journey home because Giorgi has had a scan this afternoon on a hamstring issue," said Cleverley to the Watford Observer.

“We’re hoping it’s just muscle fatigue from the amount of games he’s played for club and country this season.

“He has looked a little bit tired in his last couple of performance and we’re hoping it’s just muscle fatigue and nothing more.”

Imran Louza meanwhile is playing through the pain barrier to play. Louza is playing with heavy strapping for a knee issue he's been dealing with.

Festy Ebosele was absent from the squad against Derby. He had a small niggle, and Watford weren't willing to risk him. Pierre Dwomoh is out for at least two months after suffering a thigh injury against Fulham in the FA Cup this month.

Another player injured is Kevin Keben, who arrived with a knee issue. He had to undergo surgery for one of his problems, and a February return date has been pencilled in.

Out: Daniel Bachmann, Pierre Dwomoh, and Kevin Keben. Doubtful: Jonathan Bond, Giorgi Chakvetadze, and Festy Ebosele.