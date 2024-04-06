Watford v Preston North End Championship injury news as six out and two doubts

Preston North End travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Lilywhites are looking to bounce back from their defeat to Birmingham City on Easter Monday. It wasn't a major blow to their play-off prospects but they did miss the opportunity to profit from defeats for Norwich City and Coventry City.

Watford were also in the Midlands, picking up a point at West Brom. They did take a two goal lead at the Hawthorns thanks to goals from Edo Kayembe and Mileta Rajovic but the Baggies equalised in stoppage time.

The Championship standings has North End currently five points off of the play-offs with a game in hand over Norwich who hold sixth spot. A win could bring them closer to the top six, and they'll know whether or not they can bridge the gap on Norwich who play in the East Anglia Derby against Ipswich Town in the lunch time kick off. A defeat for North End could see them overtaken by both Middlesbrough and Hull City who are just a point behind them.

This will act as the third game in eight days for North End and they have a midweek fixture against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, April 9 to think about as well. It could mean that some changes to help manage the squad ahead of a busy period.

Injuries are coming at the wrong time for Ryan Lowe. Several players suffered injuries before the international break and there have been a few missing due to illness, whilst others are contending with knocks and niggles.

Watford's injury list isn't too long but they are missing some key players. Tom Cleverley looks like he'll conclude the 2023/24 season as their manager having taken over from Valerien Ismael who was relieved of his duties in March. Here’s the latest injury and team news ahead of kick off.

Ryan Lowe said: "Ledo is on the grass today, which is good news. Hopefully we can get him back in the next week or so. If he has strength in his calf, can run and is fit and able, we will get him out. But, we can't rush him."