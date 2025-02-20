PNE completed deals for the Watford and Plymouth Argyle men in the mid-season transfer window

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay has been impressed with his new team mates in the heart of defence - and sees it as a positive for the squad.

The Lilywhites signed Lewis Gibson permanently from Plymouth Argyle in January. He has wasted no time in making himself a regular in the side and put in some strong showings so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After injury to first team regular Jordan Storey, a last gasp loan move was wrapped up for Watford’s Ryan Porteous - who has started all three league games since joining.

Liam Lindsay heads at goal | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

For Lindsay, who has been first choice in the middle of Preston’s back three for the last few years, it has meant a few matches on the bench. But, he has no complaints given the added strength.

“Yeah, it's a good thing I think,” said Lindsay. “It makes everyone have to be at the top of their game or you can easily come out. Competition is healthy and we all get on, so it's nothing like that.

“We all push each other and like I said, competition elevates our performance. They've both been great. They've come in and it's been kind of seamless really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I got called up (for Scotland) and (Porteous) was in the squad. I was getting close to him then; hopefully I've made it easier for him to settle in here.”

“As strong as it’s been for a while.”

It’s not just in defence where Lindsay sees headaches for manager Paul Heckingbottom. While Preston have suffered injury blows of late, the recent returns of Robbie Brady and Emil Riis have been a boost.

It was the latter who returned to the starting lineup on Tuesday night and fired in a fantastic equaliser against Millwall, while Brady made a positive contribution off the bench.

“The squad's strong, as strong as it's been for a while,” said Lindsay. “I mean having Mads (Frokjaer) and Robbie, amongst others, on the bench... Milly on the bench, it's come along a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The manager freshened it up with different faces because the boys have been playing the last few games. It was a great goal (from Riis) - some finish - so competition up there as well which is healthy.”