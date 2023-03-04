Watford 0-0 Preston North End - North End made to settle for a point against Hornets

Like in midweek against Coventry City, PNE had the chances to win the game but could not find their quality when it counted, being limited to efforts from range largely.

Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr went closest for the home side, though both were kept under close surveillance for the 90.

Ryan Lowe made three changes for the game, Greg Cunningham, Ben Whiteman and Troy Parrott coming into the side after injury and suspension kept the first two out of the draw with Coventry City.

Preston North End's Alvaro Fernandez shoots at goal

Liam Lindsay started a two-match suspension for picking up 10 yellow cards, with Ryan Ledson and Tom Cannon having to settle for a place on the bench.

The first chance of the game came eight minutes in as Craig Cathcart's cross was directed low at goal by Pedro, with Freddie Woodman, on his 26th birthday, dropping onto the attempt.

The visitors had their first shy at the Watford goal five minutes later, they built play nicely with Brad Potts crossing into the box for Ched Evans whose header was towards the far post but wide, with Alan Browne unable to get on the end of it.

Evans had another go a matter of seconds later, his low drive from range was comfortable for Daniel Bachmann.

After 17 minutes, Alvaro Fernandez found room running inside from the left to test his luck from the edge of the box, dead centre, but Bachmann kept it out.

Four minutes later the Spaniard chances his arm again, intercepting a stray pass out with time to let it bounce and strike on the half volley though it slid wide of the near post.

An ambitious effort from Evans from 30 yards with nine minutes to go in the first half was the last chance of the half, though PNE looked positive throughout the half and, with a little more quality when it counted, could have potentially had their noses in front or carved out a clear cut chance.

PNE weren't getting the rub of the green in the second half as incidents involving Evans, Bambo Diaby and Parrott all resulted in free kicks to the home side and only the latter escaped a yellow card.

On 56 minutes, Pedro had the Hornets' first chance of the half. His firmly hit volley beaten away at the near post by Woodman.

Two minutes later PNE were again feeling aggrieved as Whiteman sent a wonderful ball through for Parrott and as the Tottenham loanee was bearing down on goal Ryan Porteous seemed to slide in and bring him down, though the referee disagreed and let play go on.

The fortune seemed to put some wind in the sails of Watford and they forced a big opening after 67 minutes. Diaby's heavy touch was pounced upon and Keinan Davis, off the bench, was through on goal. Woodman was out swiftly to make a save with his legs.

Three minutes later Sarr sent a volley from the edge of the area just wide of the near post.

North End couldn't get their decision making right on the day and Watford gave them a reminder of how they could punish them with only eight minutes left, the lively Pedro bending the ball high and wide but afforded space.

With referee Gavin Ward giving Watford six added minutes to win the game, Pedro rose highest from a corner four minutes after the 90 but he guided it wide of the post.

But North End stood strong as they home side piled on the pressure towards the end, picking up a point on the road.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Diaby, Cunningham, Potts, Whiteman, Johnson (Woodburn, 76'), Browne, Fernandez, Evans (Ledson, 87'), Parrott (Cannon, 68').

PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Brady, Delap.

Watford Starting XI: Bachmann, Cathcart (Gaspar, 71'), Porteous, Hoedt, Morris (Asprilla, 45'), Louza, Choudhury, Sarr (Assombalonga, 88'), Pedro, Sema, Araujo (Davis, 45').

