WATCH - Preston North End and Burnley observe minute's silence before Russell Watson sings God Save the King
Preston North End and Burnley got their football back underway following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
By Tom Sandells
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 8:48 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 8:51 pm
Prior to the pair meeting in the Championship for a Lancashire derby, a minute’s silence was observed in honour of Her Majesty.
Following the completion of the minute, Russell Watson sung God Save The King.