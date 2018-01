Preston put in a poor display as they battled for a point against struggling Birmingham on Saturday.

Dave Seddon takes a look at the main talking points from the 1-1 draw at Deepdale.

Sam Gallagher scores Birmingham's equaliser after a series of Preston errors.

