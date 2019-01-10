WATCH: All your questions answered in our Preston North End January transfer window Q&A Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Dave Seddon and Adam Lord held a live Preston North End Q&A on Thursday afternoon. The lads looked at the busy start to the transfer window and ahead to this weekend's game against Swansea. Click above to watch back the full 30-minute discussion on all things Lilywhites. Dave Seddon and Adam Lord are back at 3pm Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman discusses Preston North End's interest in right back Callum Johnson Here is the average age of every Championship squad - ranked in order from oldest to youngest