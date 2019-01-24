WATCH: All your Preston North End questions answered in our January transfer window Q&A Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Dave Seddon and Adam Lord talked all things Preston North End in their weekly live chat. The lads discussed the arrival of Joe Rafferty, Paul Gallagher's new contract, Calum Woods' departure and the game against Stoke on Saturday. Dave Seddon and Adam Lord's live PNE chat 12 Championship deals that bookies are taking bets on - and the clubs who are favourites to sign them Preston North End new boy Joe Rafferty enjoys first experience of cut and thrust of transfer market