Another international break has come along without call-ups for two Preston North End players - who may well count themselves unfortunate.
Both Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes have been ever-presents at Deepdale, under manager Ryan Lowe. But, Scotland and Wales have never turned to either player during their North End days. Injuries have been suffered and form has dipped at times, granted. The pair, though, have certainly established themselves on the Championship stage.
Lindsay has scored three goals in 37 appearances for ninth placed PNE, this season. Hughes, meanwhile, has one goal and two assists in 30 outings. More to the point, mind, is the fact both countries tend to play with a back three - which is the very formation both Preston men have performed steadily in for the last two plus years.
In November 2022, Hughes joked: "Nope, I've had no communication. They have got my number! I've had nothing. I wouldn't say it gets frustrating; I'd be more frustrated if I was in bad form myself and had myself to blame. But, I feel like I am playing well and that there is not a lot more I can do myself. So, if I don't go, then at least I know I'm fine with that."
The latest round of international fixtures sees Scotland face Netherlands away from home, before hosting Northern Ireland. As for Wales, it's Finland in their first play-off path match as Rob Page's side look to qualify for EURO 2024. Scotland have already qualified for the tournament and face hosts, Germany, in the opening game.
In terms of those who've pipped the PNE duo to places in the respective squads, there are several Championship players. In the Wales squad are Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Ryan Porteous (Watford), John Souttar (Rangers), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest) and Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq). Grant Hanley, of Norwich City, withdrew from the latest squad due to injury. And there is also Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad, on loan), who can fill in at central defence.
In the Wales squad are stalwarts Chris Mepham (AFC Bournemouth), Joe Rodon (Leeds United), on loan), Ben Cabango (Swansea City) and Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur). Page, this time, also called up Wales Under-21 centre-back, Joe Low - who plays for Wycombe Wanderers. Hughes is at his best at left centre-back, but has played at left-back and left wing-back on many occasion. Those spots are filled by Jay Dasilva (Coventry City) and Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest)
