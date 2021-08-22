Victory over Peterborough was for the fans, says Preston defender Andrew Hughes

The three points were the first of North End’s season after a disappointing opening to this campaign.

Patrick Bauer scored the only goal of the game after 14 mintues in his first league start since December 2020.

Hughes knew the importance of the game, despite it still being so early in the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Hughes

“It was a much-needed win, to be honest,” he told the Lancashire Post.

“I thought we were unlucky against Huddersfield and should have come away with at least a draw there.

“That’s all done now though and I’m just happy we’re off the mark.

“We knew today was such a big game for us, at home we needed to take the game to them.

“I felt we did that in the first half. It was unfortunate it was only one and it kept people on the edge of their seats towards the end I bet.

“It’s not what we wanted to do but at the end of the day it’s all about getting the three points and we’re over the moon that we got that done today.

“It’s our identity, we want to play high energy and take the game to teams – especially at home.

“I think the fans deserved that as well, I think we owed them a performance.

“Hopefully, we did that on Saturday.

“It’s massive when the fans are behind you, especially when it’s going in your favour.”

The 29-year-old was playing against one of his former sides at Deepdale, having moved to Preston from Posh.

He very nearly found himself on the scoresheet too, twice seeing his headers diverted away from goal.

The Welshman was frustrated not to have found the net himself but hopes that PNE have now set a marker for their season.

He said: “I loved my time at Peterborough and it’s nothing against them but for the sake of myself and PNE I wanted to get that win today.

“We all said after the game that our season starts now.

“Hopefully that is a little wake up call and we can progress from here.

“In the second half we created a lot of chances.

“I think I probably should have put one of my two headers away.

“On another day hopefully one of those goes in but it was just one of those games.

“It’s a bit annoying but looking back, I don’t care.

“We won the game and that’s all that matters.

“Everyone in the squad is over the moon that we got the three points.”