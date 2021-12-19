Victory for Preston North End's youth team and a proud day for Mawene siblings

The Lilywhites Under-19s won 4-1 in the game played at Lancaster and Morecambe College.

Jacob Holland-Wilkinson scored twice, Lewis Leigh and Teddy Mfuni on the scoresheet too in Saturday’s clash.

It was a case of ‘oh brother’ on the bench, siblings Noah and Theo Mawene named among the PNE subs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Leigh scored for Preston North End's Under-19s against Morecambe

Noah came on at half-time with younger brother Theo joining him on the pitch later in the second half.

They are the sons of former North End defender Youl Maweme who is Fleetwood’s head of sports science.

With the PNE first-team’s game at Millwall one of the many casualties of the Covid spike, the club’s youngsters were flying the North End colours at the weekend.

Holland-Wilkinson gave them a first-half lead, heading home from a Josh Slater cross.

Jacob Holland-Wilkinson netted twice for PNE's Under-19s in their 4-1 win at Morecambe Pic: Ian Robinson/PNEFC

It was a lead which Leigh doubled soon after half-time with a free-kick from the edge of the box.

Mfuni made it 3-0 after an interval, connecting with a corner from Mikey O’Neill.

The fourth goal in the 64th minute came from striker Holland-Wilkinson.

Hosts Morecambe scored a consolation six minutes from time.

Theo Mawene joined the action in the 72nd minute together with Max Wilson, both of them from the academy’s Under-15s.

His brother Noah, who signed scholarship terms in the summer and a pro deal to kick-in when he turns 17, has recently returned to action after an injury.

He featured in the recent FA Youth Cup victory against Sutton United, a game PNE won on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time.

North End will face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in the fourth round on January 18.

Holland-Wilkinson’s two goals will have been a boost for him, the first-year pro having had loan spells at AFC Fylde and Lancaster this season.

He can still play in the Youth Alliance, with the league now Under-19s – until this season it was Under-18s.