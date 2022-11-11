Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe celebrates after the match against Swansea City

That move came after Luton Town boss Nathan Jones departure for Premier League Southampton and Wigan Athletic’s sacking of Leam Richardson.

Lowe is now seventh in the rankings, and he’s yet to reach a year in charge at Deepdale. It is a sign, and symptom, of modern day football. But having spent the start of this week in the play-off places, it shows the marked improvement since the Liverpudlian’s arrival from Plymouth Argyle.

To their credit, PNE will be one of few clubs in the country that would allow a manager time, if things did not start well for Lowe, which they did, he would still have been afforded the opportunity to implement his style and make the necessary changes he felt were required.

Preston North End fans in good spirits in the closing moments against Swansea

In both transfer windows he was backed, signing Cameron Archer in the January and allowing Jordan Storey to leave on loan despite him being an established first team player. In the summer six players came in and he had control on who left, leaving his squad tailored to his 3-5-2. Should he have had a couple more? In an ideal world, yes. Although Lowe, especially recently, has learnt from his own words in the summer.

He has been guilty of getting carried away a bit at times, by his own admission he is a fan and he can get caught up in the emotion and adrenaline of winning football matches and doing well. In the summer he over-promised by saying he wanted two more. That brought a raised expectation that a couple more signings would be made when ultimately that did not happen.

Of late, he has reined in the ambitious talk. The fist pumps after games have stopped. Instead they will be saved for the big wins, the big moments that matter.

Each win is important but it is a long season and there are of course turning points in any season. There will be spells of good and bad form.

Lowe has been a bit more reserved in what he has said to the Press and media in recent times and let the talking take place on the pitch, which it has.

He has had his doubters but they have been quietened in recent weeks with the terrific form, but the biggest factor is time. Lowe knows he has time at PNE.

I believe that is crucial for any manager and Lowe knows that he has a certain amount of job security.

Richardson’s removal at Wigan was somewhat surprising. Having guided the Latics to promotion last season, he had just signed a new three-year-deal – only to be unemployed just two weeks later.

Coming up to 12 months with the new regime, PNE have a chance of being in the play-offs ahead of the World Cup break.