Three defeats in the past four games, including last weekend’s embarrassing 4-2 derby loss to arch rivals Blackpool, had left Ryan Lowe’s men with a few questions to answer.

And Chuba Akpom’s opening goal for Boro in the opening 10 minutes on Saturday only heaped further pressure on the hosts.

However, North End stood up manfully to the challenge with Emil Riis’ rasping volley restoring parity before the break.

Preston North End's Emil Riis celebrates scoring his team’s first goal.

It was Jordan Storey who had Deepdale rocking when he headed in the winner in the first minute of stoppage time to give the home side a vital three points.

North End had begun to slide down the table and they needed the three points to stay in touch with the play-off places – Lowe’s aim for this first part of the season leading into the World Cup.

PNE are now 10th, but just three points off the play-off places, a win behind both fifth and sixth.

With three games in just six days from Saturday, getting into the winning habit is both massively important.

Preston North End's Jordan Storey nods the ball home to win the game.

It was the first time PNE had scored more than one goal in a match at Deepdale this season – and only their second win at home following the 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

The home record is far from ideal but it can only be hoped that the win over Boro kick-starts more wins and points at Deepdale.

Perhaps the biggest talking point on Saturday was Lowe’s decision to change from three at the back to a flat back four.

The PNE manager has always insisted that personnel in his system would change, but never the system itself.

There were a few heads being scratched when the team was announced.

Only two centre backs? Greg Cunningham and Andrew Hughes were both listed amongst the substitutes.

Brad Potts started as an orthodox right back and Alvaro Fernandez the same on the left. It was a 4-3-3, with a flat three in midfield.

Lowe leaned on the expertise of assistant Mike Marsh who had played a similar formation during his time at Swansea City and went for it.

In fairness, there was nothing to lose by doing so, especially with North End’s form at home this season.

The Preston manager has at times been mocked in certain quarters for his insistence on using his more trusted formation of three at the back .

But Lowe deserves credit for changing tactics which ultimately did the trick.

However, it was not plain sailing at Deepdale, PNE could have been better and the game looked to be heading towards a draw before Storey popped up with the winner. It’s the type of ugly win Preston have not had this season.

The visitors took the lead in the game after eight minutes as corner from the right was delivered into the near post, Robbie Brady ducked under the ball and as Freddie Woodman came scrambling towards his near post the ball skidded on to Akpom who had got away from Ben Whiteman to nod in from just a yard out.

A Brady shot on 18 minutes was the only action of note from the home side in the opening exchanges, with a penalty shout nine minutes later.

North End worked the ball excellently from right to left to get the ball forward, with Fernandez delivering from the left wing into Woodburn whose shot appeared to strike an arm, but claims were waved away by referee Grant Ward.

Riis drew PNE level after 35 minutes as Brady delivered a free kick from the left that was not cleared, Liam Lindsay flicked the ball on and Riis smashed the ball into the top corner on the volley.

Boro had a chance to get themselves back in the lead just three minutes before the break, Ryan Giles' cross from the left turned just beyond the far post by Akpom.

But North End responded, Woodburn's marvellous strike swerving narrowly past the top corner from the left side of the area.

Preston were off the pace as they started the second half but despite the away side having the better of the ball they could not muster a chance until just before the hour.

The home side switched off from a recycled corner and Rodrigo Muniz brought the ball down six yards out, his effort just about smothered and behind for a corner.

Muniz went close again after 62 minutes, Boro given plenty of time down the left to allow their men to get forward, this time their no.9 headed just beyond the far post.

PNE thought they had themselves the lead just three minutes later, Brady's corner headed back towards the near post by Storey and Browne turned the ball home.

Unfortunately for Lowe's side Riis was adjudged to have been offside in the middle as the Dane swung at the ball - and missed.

Fernandez had a shot saved by Zack Steffen in the Boro goal with 10 minutes to go, although it was comfortable for the American to drop onto.