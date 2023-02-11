Verdict - Preston North End were completely outclassed by Burnley in damning derby defeat

Rivals is used in the sense that the two clubs’ fans generally like to get one over on each other, when it comes to footballing terms, to class the two clubs on and off the pitch as rivals would be like calling Ferrari and Vauxhall competitors.

The Clarets, to use North End captain Alan Browne’s words, are streets ahead of Preston.

It showed in the gulf in class on the day, the comfortable scoreline and the stats from the day that back it up.

Preston North End players react after conceding a third goal

At half time PNE had mustered just 28 per cent possession in the game, they rallied in the second half to end the game having had 30 per cent of the ball across the 90 minutes.

The visitors had two shots on target, neither of which troubled Arijanet Muric in the home goal. Stats, of course, are not the be-all and end-all but they do paint a picture that goes very much in line with what was witnessed by the eyes of spectators in East Lancashire.

From the first minute until the last minute, Burnley were in complete control of the game. They were in control in every area, be it defensively, in the midfield or in attack, and that goes for in and out of possession. For example, their centre halves had the number of Liam Delap and Tom Cannon all game, matching their runs and dispossessing them when they managed to try and hold it up. When in possession, on multiple occasions, Jordan Beyer would carry the ball forward beyond the two strikers, more often than not past the next man thanks to the slightest of body feints and would then lay it onto a forward.

PNE could just could not cope with the Clarets in any department.

Burnley's Nathan Tella scores his side's third goal

Whilst that is critical of North End on the day and how little they were able to cope with Burnley, it is worth noting that the champions elect are that for a reason. They’re an exceptional side and will be in with a shout of being one of the best ever at this level come the end of the season.

In a campaign where many are being drawn into the same battles, which is why North End still have play-off hopes, Burnley swiftly distanced themselves from the pack and have remained there ever since. 10 wins in a row in the Championship is extremely difficult to do and that matches a record that already exists. You woudln’t put it past them going one more and standing alone.

Nathan Tella – whose hat-trick decided the game - and Anazz Zaroury on the day were sensational. Real live wires with the quality and intelligence to match with their natural attacking, exciting style of play. The pair were responsible for the torturous scenes involving North End’s wing backs.

Poor Browne and Robbie Brady were largely left on their own to deal with the threats of the duo and Burnley made them pay, time and time again just going past the Irishmen.

Of course these sorts of players were not cheap, certainly not by PNE’s standards, but the Clarets are spending within their means and reaping their rewards for spending six years in the top flight. Their spending this season still sees them come out with a profit on their player sales in the summer.

Burnley are everything that PNE want to be but can’t right now. They have a squad that is Premier League in waiting, they have a big name boss who is young and implementing a modern, attractive and downright fascinating style of play that is improving even old heads like Ashley Barnes (now a false nine, it seems, rather than a battering ram he has spent a career as), and they are investing money in young talent whilst also having made a profit off their old crop.

They are a club clearly on the up and even despite the setback of being relegated last season, look set to bounce back at the first attempt for the second time in two occasions and have completely reinvented themselves.

Still, they’re only 11 men on a field at any one time, they’re human and they are beatable. How North End planned to beat them exactly is hard to tell, as you can only really show how you plan to play when you have the ball and as previously established, they didn’t.

Lowe opted to go with Ben Woodburn as his one change for the game – due to the late suspension of Ched Evans – and the Welshman seemed to play a neither here nor there role.

Burnley played out from the back and he might have been a good choice to help start the press or set the tone, but he didn’t. As one of three central midfielders – the furthest forward – he neither pressed Josh Cullen who was the home side’s deepest midfielder, nor did he stay deep enough to give Ali McCann and Ryan Ledson a hand.

The back three were left marking one man, Barnes, whilst Browne and Brady were left to toil away trying to keep the wingers at bay. They were so outdone that neither even managed to get booked, they couldn’t get close enough.

Delap and Cannon struggled to hold it up but they had no support in doing so, they’re not Evans and able to wrestle off multiple defenders before claiming possession. It’s Cannon’s first ever senior loan.

The game was reminiscent of high school lunchtime football when the year 11’s would come and take the ball off the year 7’s and they were made to chase them down trying to get it back. And when they did, they’d try and be cocky and play around them before it inevitably ended up back at the feet of the older boys again. PNE were essentially foolish enough to try and play on Burnley’s pitch and it ended only one way, as we all now know.

