Verdict - From their lowest low to highest high, Preston North End show their play-off credentials against Reading

Two goals from Ched Evans gave North End the win, with their old foe Lucas Joao unable to cause more torment than just his one goal coming from the penalty spot.

The win saw North End rise up the table and into fifth, only behind fourth on goal difference. It is the first time under Ryan Lowe's management that the Lilywhites have been in a play-off place, and it has them at their highest high after their lowest low in his reign.

PNE have won three in a row since losing by the seaside and to do so in the second tier is an incredible achievement, to do so in just six days would have been seen as near impossible before they went and did it.

They got off to the worst possible start when they went behind against Middlesbrough last Saturday but fought back for the win against Michael Carrick's men before a tactical masterclass had them see off Swansea City on Tuesday. They found a way against Reading to make it a perfect week.

In truth, the start to the match against the Royals was probably how many would have expected it to be. Two teams lacking quality and looking tired in key moments. When extra concentration was required for a precise touch or pass, it was lacking.

To say the first half happened would be a compliment - it was a tough watch. It looked like two poor teams slogging it out in the hope that something came of it.

Preston's work rate can never be doubted and they were fighting hard for every second of success they were able to muster in the first 45 but there was simply no quality in the opening exchanges.

The half time break got them back into life and they were much better in the second half. They were able to find a bit of quality and that was all they needed, the hosts looked like a side sliding down the table and Robbie Brady's whipped cross from the right was perfectly flighted for Evans' deft header into the far corner.

PNE were then on top and the tiredness quickly vanished, looking to put the hosts to the sword. That was, until they took their foot off the gas.

Perhaps the adrenaline wore off but the hosts had just a five minute spell in the game and it was enough to get themselves level.

The decision from David Webb to award the penalty was a controversial one, not a lot of contact made by Brady on Andy Yiadom, but regardless the visitors had let themselves get trapped in their own half and the sloppiness creeped back in.

But as sides near the top of the table do, PNE found a way. They attacked and Ben Woodburn looked to have a chance to beat his man but declined, instead taking a patient approach and waiting for support.

Evans was next up and he took the ball into the area and drove it into the far corner.

It was no less than the Welshman has deserved for some of his performances over the past 12 months, as he has been waiting for a goal.

His last goal came against Fulham on November 27 at Deepdale, and one brought two on Friday. Evans' game is one that can often go underappreciated. His ability to unsettle defences can be invaluable at times but he's not had much in the way of game time or form this season, until Friday night.

He had not had much of an impact on the game before he nodded in the opening goal but it was clear that it transformed the 33-year-old and he gained pace, power and confidence instantly.

It will be tough as a forward to not be finding the net and contributing in the main way that a striker should but he got his rewards at Reading a dragged PNE to three points that took them amongst the elite of the division.

It cannot be overstated what a fantastic achievement it is to win three times in six games against three sides very much settled in the Championship.

Lowe is not getting carried away with their league position but whilst North End are amongst the top six, and with games in hand and an early kick off for North End, it may not last long so it should at least be savoured.

Too many times PNE have flirted with the play-off places only to fade away, now they are level with fourth. It could be a watershed moment, it could be the time where the Lilywhites adjust where they set their bar and their expectations and they demand more of themselves. Or, it could be another Charlton, another false dawn. Time will tell on that front but it should at least be celebrated whilst the success is here, a winning side fiighting for each other and the badge.

After a quiet first half, PNE had the first sight at goal in the second half just five minutes in, Tom McIntyre, passed fit to play after missing the Royals' last game, saw his header back to Joe Lumley give Emil Riis a chance to get a toe on it but the Reading 'keeper diverted it past the post.

From the resulting corner, North End made the breakthrough. The initial delivery was headed away but only as far as Daniel Johnson who returned it to the taker, Brady's second delivery was perfect. The inswinging cross in just the right place for Evans to glance the ball into the far corner.

Yiadom then came forward down the Reading right and managed to get around Brady on the touchline, going down in the area and seeing David Webb point to the spot. Joao stepped up and drilled the ball below the dive of Freddie Woodman going to his right to give the home side parity with their first shot on target after 71 minutes.

