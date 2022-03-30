Update on 12 players Preston North End have loaned out as goalkeeper extends his stay at Bamber Bridge

Hudson had initially joined Brig on a month’s loan but that’s now been extended for their remaining five games as Jamie Milligan’s side chase a place in the NPL Premier Division play-off places.

The 23-year-old has played six games during the loan spell, the latest being on Tuesday night when Brig drew 2-2 with Mickleover Sports at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium – a game watched by PNE goalkeeper coach Mike Pollitt.

His one first-team appearance for North End was back in December 2015 when he came off the bench in a Championship game against Leeds United at Elland Road following a red card for Jordan Pickford.

Hudson is out of contract this summer, with the loan a shop window opportunity both in terms of showing both PNE and other clubs what he can do.

Since Ryan Lowe took over as Lilywhites manager, Connor Ripley has been preferred as the main cover for Daniel Iversen.

North End currently have a dozen players - some from the first-team squad and others in the youth set-up - loaned out in a bid to get them regular football.

The loaning out of some of the younger players is part of their longer-term development but the moves for seniors players has been to create space in the squad and on the wage bill.

Jordan Storey’s loan has arguably been the most successful to date, with him having started 13 games for Sheffield Wednesday. He’d played every minute until being substituted in the 83rd minute of last Saturday’s 4-1 win over Cheltenham.

Also in League One, Tom Bayliss has started 14 games of his season’s loan at Wigan Athletic but only six of those have been in league action.

Josh Harrop tore a hamstring muscle just a few minutes into his Fleetwood debut in January and is still recovering.

In Ireland, midfielder Adam O’Reilly has nailed down a regular place in the St Patrick’s side.

Joe Rodwell-Grant and Joe Blanchard, who are on loan at Lancaster City, both played for PNE reserves against Accrington on Tuesday – youth loans allow for such dual use.

Goalkeeper Oliver Lombard, who is on loan at City of Liverpool, also featured in the reserves.

Lewis Coulton is at Warrington Town but has been on international duty with Scotland Under-19s, Teddy Mfuni is at Witton Albion and Jack Baxter has been at Radcliffe since October.