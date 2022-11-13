Typical of North End to blow their big moment, says Preston fan Tim Mercer

Unfortunately this proved to be the case, the lambs being mauled by the lions if only judging by the score line at the end.

Adding to the frustration is the reality that, having drawn level from 2-nil down, it was Preston who went on to squander a number of decent opportunities at the start of the second half

followed by woeful defending to let Millwall in for an emphatic away win.

Starting with the best defensive record in the Division only heaped more irony and disappointment onto this fan’s dark mood as I left Deepdale.

Four goals shipped at home being a 25% increase in the total number (yes, total number) conceded to that point only rubbing salt into the wounds; non-more so than the comic book defending for the visitor’s killer third goal following a simple pull back from the by-line.

One, two and then three defenders either slipped, misjudged, or failed to block and it was game over.

The subsequent double substitution appeared to add to our woes as the two players taken off were amongst the better players out on the pitch.

Can I take any positives from the game? Well, we are on level points with the last play-off place held by, you’ve guessed it, Millwall.

Despite the four conceded, we have been good overall defensively this season which always gives you a platform to build on. We know if a couple of decent players could be added in the January window we may yet be able to have a good season.