Two Preston North End youngsters on target for their loan clubs

Walker came off the bench to earn AFC Fylde a 1-1 draw at Alfreton, that the winger’s first goal in senior football.

Midfielder Baxter joined Radcliffe on a month’s loan on Friday and 24 hours later scored against Buxton.

Unfortunately, Baxter finished on the losing side, Buxton scoring late on to win the NPL Premier Division clash 3-2.

Ethan Walker playing for AFC Fylde against Alfreton Town Pic: Steve McLellan

Walker joined AFC Fylde on loan in September and Saturday’s appearance was his third for the Coasters.

He joined the action as an 80th-minute substitute and within five minutes netted the equaliser for Jim Bentley’s side.

Taking possession on the left wing, Walker cut infield and rifled a shot into the far corner of the net.

Walker said: “When I was coming on, Jim just told me to work hard and express myself going forward.

PNE midfielder Jack Baxter

“When you go on as a sub it is all about trying to change the game.

“The goal will lift my confidence, I’ve been out on loan a lot, played a lot of games but I hadn’t scored.

“To get my first goal was brilliant.”

Coasters manager Bentley said: “You want your subs to come on and affect the game.

“Stephen Dobbie did it against Kidderminster, Ethan has done it this time and I’m really pleased for him.

“Ethan hasn’t really got going yet because he had a bit of an injury that cost him a position in the squad against Kidderminster.

“He’s then come off the bench and scored a good goal for us.”

Walker made his PNE debut in December 2018 at the age of 16, becoming the youngest North End player to appear in a league game.

He has been on loan at Stalybridge, Altrincham and Carlisle since then, with AFC Fylde his latest port of call in order to gain further experience.

Baxter, 20, is yet to make a senior appearance for North End having come through the academy.

Last week he was an unused sub for the reserves in their Central League Cup win over Carlisle.

From March until July, Baxter was on loan at Cork City in the League of Ireland First Division.

His loan at Radcliffe runs until November 13 and should ensure the Chorley-born midfielder plenty of games.

Baxter’s goal on Saturday came from a free-kick just before half-time, halving the deficit after Radcliffe had fallen 2-0 behind.

They drew level at 2-2 in the second half, only to concede a last-minute goal.