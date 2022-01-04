Tuesday’s transfer round-up: Preston North End and Blackpool linked to former Celtic and Newcastle United man, West Ham eyeing Blackburn striker, and Sheffield United striker could be on the move

Preston North End will have to battle with Sheffield Wednesday, Blackpool and Barnsley for the signing of USA-based Scotland international Stuart Findlay, according to Football Insider.

Former Celtic and Newcastle defender Findlay is currently playing for MLS outfit Philadelphia Union.

Winger Dion Pereira has become Bradford City’s first recruit of the transfer window, report the Telegraph & Argus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tuesday's transfer rumours

Derek Adams has snapped up the 22-year-old on loan from Championship side Luton Town until the end of the season.

West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael says that the club had worked for months in order to complete the signing of Daryl Dike, says the Express & Star.

The American striker signed for the Baggies on Saturday in what was a permanent deal from Orlando City, thus seeing him link up with Ismael for the first time since the duo left their old club Barnsley.

West Ham United are weighing up the prospect of signing Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz, claims the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old has become a highly-coveted striker this month on the back of a stunning campaign for Championship outfit Rovers.

Football League World reports that Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted some of his strikers could leave this month because the club has a lot of players in attacking positions.