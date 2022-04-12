Another round of EFL Championship fixtures has concluded as the finish line of the season approachs fast along with the summer transfer window.

Preston North End made it back-to-back wins for the first time since December with their 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers at the weekend.

Ryan Lowe’s side currently sit 13th in the EFL Championship table and the Lilywhites boss, speaking after the win over QPR, said: “It’s back-to-back wins which I’m pleased with.

“There were large parts of the game which I wasn’t pleased with but on the other hand we created some fantastic chances and possibly could have scored more than two.

“On the flip side of that, QPR had a couple of chances and Daniel Iversen made a couple of saves.

“The first 20 or 30 minutes were flat, I didn’t know what I was watching really. We kept giving the ball away and what I didn’t want to happen was give QPR an opportunity to score.

“It was a bit after the Lord Mayor’s show after Tuesday, the outputs weren’t as great as I would liked. But we found a way which is good.

“I’ll give the lads a couple of days rest now and then we’ll go again ready for Millwall on Friday.”

Meanwhile, away from the action on the pitch there is plenty discussion going on surrounding the summer transfer window which is fast approaching.

Here are some of the biggest stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

