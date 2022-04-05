The EFL Championship season continues this midweek with a full card of fixtures while clubs also keep one eye on the fast approaching summer transfer window.

Preston North End are looking to get their season back on track as they host Blackpool at Deepdale tonight.

The Lilywhites could leapfrog the Seasiders with victory with the visitor currently just one point and one place above Ryan Lowe’s men.

The hosts are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Derby County at the weekend.

Tonight's fixture is one that Lowe is looking forward to, he said: “We want to bring full houses back to Deepdale. Crowds haven’t gone up as much as I would have liked but that is down to the results in games.

“If we were in the play-off positions around now, Deepdale would be packed every other week. It is no coincidence that when teams win games of football and are fighting for something, fans will come in their numbers.

“We want that to happen here, I’m really looking forward to seeing a packed Deepdale and sampling that atmosphere.”

Blackpool were 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season as Keshi Anderson and Gary Madine scored the goals.

Away from the action on the pitch, here are the transfer stories making the headlines from the EFL Championship on Tuesday morning:

1. Fulham interested in signing Hubers Fulham are interested in signing £6m rated defender Timo Hubers from Bundesilga side FC Koln but face competition from multiple Premier League clubs including Newcastle United (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

2. Rooney tried to land Smith Rowe loan Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed that the club ‘enquired’ about signing Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe on loan last season (DerbyshireLive) Photo Sales

3. Baggies look to extend O’Shea contract West Brom hope to tie Dara O’Shea down to a new long-term contract after opening talks with the defender’s representatives (Express & Star) Photo Sales

4. Johnstone now linked with Rangers Scotttish champions Rangers are the latest club to be linked with England international Sam Johnstone, who is out of contract at the end of this season, but Tottenham are still the front runners for the West Brom stopper (Daily Mail) Photo Sales