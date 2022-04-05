Preston North End are looking to get their season back on track as they host Blackpool at Deepdale tonight.
The Lilywhites could leapfrog the Seasiders with victory with the visitor currently just one point and one place above Ryan Lowe’s men.
The hosts are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Derby County at the weekend.
Tonight's fixture is one that Lowe is looking forward to, he said: “We want to bring full houses back to Deepdale. Crowds haven’t gone up as much as I would have liked but that is down to the results in games.
“If we were in the play-off positions around now, Deepdale would be packed every other week. It is no coincidence that when teams win games of football and are fighting for something, fans will come in their numbers.
“We want that to happen here, I’m really looking forward to seeing a packed Deepdale and sampling that atmosphere.”
Blackpool were 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season as Keshi Anderson and Gary Madine scored the goals.
Away from the action on the pitch, here are the transfer stories making the headlines from the EFL Championship on Tuesday morning: