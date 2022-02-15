The Lilywhites have picked up 15 points since the turn of the year, with Ryan Lowe guiding them to only four points off a play-off spot.

Their 2022 record so far is four wins, five draws and one loss – a significant improvement on how the first half of the campaign had panned out for them.

They now face strugglers Reading this weekend and will be hoping to claim another three points to narrow the gap between themselves and the top six.

Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours...

1. Saints target Nottingham Forest boss Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is reportedly on the radar of Southampton. Ralph Hasenhuttl could depart St Mary's when his contract expires in 2024 and it is thought that the Premier League club will look to Cooper to replace him. (Pete O'Rourke)

2. Tigers 'unlikely' to delve into free agent market Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has claimed it is unlikely that the club will delve into the free agent market in the near future. The Tigers have been liked with the likes of Josh Sims, Andre Wisdom and Hal Robson-Kanu, who are all still without clubs. (The 72)

3. Ex-QPR boss eyed former Preston star Ex-QPR manager, Ian Holloway, has admitted he tried to sign Billy Bodin before the winger joined Preston North End in 2018. The 29-year-old has scored three goals and assisted another three in 12 league appearances for Oxford united this season. (Quest)

4. Premier League clubs in battle for Coventry City defender Southampton and Burnley are reportedly interested in signing Coventry City defender Michael Rose. The 27-year-old will have a year remaining on on his contract when the season ends. (Coventry Live)