Tributes made to former Preston North End and Scotland boss Craig Brown

The former Scotland and Preston North End manager was a football legend north of the border and tributes to his career and his character poured in once the news was announced.

Brown laid the foundations for the Lilywhites’ run to the play-off final in 2005, not only bringing in the majority of the exciting and now adored playing staff that impressed in PR1, but also manager Billy Davies who initially came south to work as assistant manager before stepping up to the role full time following Brown’s departure from the dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston North End posted on their social media as they paid tribute to their former boss: "As a club, we're deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former manager Craig Brown. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Craig Brown during his time as PNE manager

Brown led Scotland to two major tournaments and was involved in another three but appreciated more after his time managing the national team was over, having reached the World Cup and the Euros in the late 90s – feats not yet repeated since.

The former school teacher spent 15 years working for the SFA, taking the U16s to a World Cup final and the U21s to a European semi final before taking up the main role with the senior team.

Current Scotland manager Steve Clarke paid tribute to his predecessor in a statement on the SFA’s website, it read: “Craig led the way in bringing sustained qualification to the men’s national team, first as assistant to Andy Roxburgh and then in his own right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was a student of the game and I am proud to say that I followed in his footsteps by taking a Scotland team back to a major tournament.

“The thoughts of the players and my backroom staff go to Craig’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

“But to those who had the privilege of his company and his experience during a 60-year association with Scottish football, he was a pioneer and innovator, a teacher and a mentor to generations of players who graduated to coaching and management under his tutelage."

The former Rangers youth player was also called a ‘true Scotland legend’ by the national team’s social media accounts whilst former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon and current First Minister Humza Yousaf both also paid tribute to the popular figure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SFA president Mike Mulraney continued the glowing tributes, he said: “Words cannot do justice to the impact Craig Brown has had on Scottish football and on behalf of the Scottish FA, and his friends and former colleagues at Hampden Park, I send our deepest condolences to his family.

“The greatest tribute that can be paid to his professional capabilities is the respect in which he was held by his peers, who also happened to be our all-time great coaches: among them Jock Stein, Sir Alex Ferguson, Walter Smith, Jim McLean and Andy Roxburgh.