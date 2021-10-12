Trevor Hemmings in pictures: Preston North End and Grand National winners

Preston North End owner Trevor Hemmings has died aged 86.

Preston North End owner and three-time Grand National winner Trevor Hemmings has died at the age of 86.

By Tom Sandells
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 10:53 am

Here are some photos from the life of the businessman who helped the city of Preston.

1. Watching on in the derby

Trevor Hemmings is joined by then Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson for PNE's 0-0 draw with Blackpool at Deepdale in 2010.

2. A National winner again

Trevor Hemmings celebrates alongside jockey Jason Maguire after winning the Grand National in 2011 with Ballabriggs.

3. The Wembley win

Mr Hemmings in position at Wembley as PNE beat Swindown Town 4-0 to secure their place back in the Championship.

4. Two heroes of the city

Trevor Hemmings stands alongside Sir Tom Finney as Princess Anne made a visit to open the new Preston Carers Centre.

