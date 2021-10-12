Trevor Hemmings in pictures: Preston North End and Grand National winners

Here are some photos from the life of the businessman who helped the city of Preston.
1. Watching on in the derby
Trevor Hemmings is joined by then Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson for PNE's 0-0 draw with Blackpool at Deepdale in 2010.
2. A National winner again
Trevor Hemmings celebrates alongside jockey Jason Maguire after winning the Grand National in 2011 with Ballabriggs.
3. The Wembley win
Mr Hemmings in position at Wembley as PNE beat Swindown Town 4-0 to secure their place back in the Championship.
4. Two heroes of the city
Trevor Hemmings stands alongside Sir Tom Finney as Princess Anne made a visit to open the new Preston Carers Centre.