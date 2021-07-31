Transfer talk: Preston North End End may have to ward off interest from Premier League clubs in one of their youngsters while former Chorley loan ace looks set for Sunderland switch

The start of the new Championship season is drawing close and clubs are still looking to add to their squads.

North End are still actively looking to strengthen and boss Frankie McAvoy handed midfielder Jamie Thomas a start after he had come off the bench and scored against Accrington Stanley last week.

The PNE is keen to keep Thomas, who is currently signed on with NPL Premier Division outfit Bamber Bridge, at the club for longer as he assesses the former Bolton scholar and Burnley Under-23s player.

Also in the squad against the Latics was defender Tyler Williams, who is a former Lilywhites youth team player.

He departed Deepdale last year and has spent the past campaign with Middlesbrough.

The Lilywhites are also braced for interest in one of their youngsters.

Here is a round-up of the latest Championship transfer talk.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here

1. Transfer news Buy photo

2. Siriki Dembele in demand Fulham, Bournemouth and Stoke City are interested in signing Peterborough United attacker Siriki Dembele (The Sun) Buy photo

3. Liam Delap to follow in father's footsteps Stoke City look set to win the race to sign former player Rory Delap's son Liam. Manchester City’s young forward is also interesting Birmingham City (various) Buy photo

4. WBA Reach out to Adam Former PNE loan man Adam Reach is on the cusp of signing for West Bromwich Albion from Sheffield Wednesday Buy photo