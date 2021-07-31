Transfer talk: Preston North End End may have to ward off interest from Premier League clubs in one of their youngsters while former Chorley loan ace looks set for Sunderland switch
Preston North End are to keep tabs on trialists Jamie Thomas and Tyler Williams after naming both in their squad for Friday night's 3-2 pre-season defeat at Wigan Athletic.
The start of the new Championship season is drawing close and clubs are still looking to add to their squads.
North End are still actively looking to strengthen and boss Frankie McAvoy handed midfielder Jamie Thomas a start after he had come off the bench and scored against Accrington Stanley last week.
The PNE is keen to keep Thomas, who is currently signed on with NPL Premier Division outfit Bamber Bridge, at the club for longer as he assesses the former Bolton scholar and Burnley Under-23s player.
Also in the squad against the Latics was defender Tyler Williams, who is a former Lilywhites youth team player.
He departed Deepdale last year and has spent the past campaign with Middlesbrough.
The Lilywhites are also braced for interest in one of their youngsters.
Here is a round-up of the latest Championship transfer talk.
