Transfer talk and rumours from Preston North End's Championship rivals: Interest in ex-PNE loanee, Swansea release star striker, Forest defender being eyed

The summer transfer window opens next Wednesday and clubs are busy lining-up deals ahead of it.

By Dave Seddon
Friday, 4th June 2021, 10:09 am
Updated Friday, 4th June 2021, 10:31 am

A few deals have been agreed by Championship, mainly Bosmans which will take affect from July 1, but the majority are waiting for the outcome of negotiations.

North End have business to do in and out of Deepdale, with their focus at the moment trained on bringing back Daniel Iversen, Liam Lindsay and Sepp van den Berg.

Jayden Stockley is attracting plenty of attention and is likely to leave North End closer to the start of pre-season training.

Here is a round-up of the latest Championship transfer talk.

1. Nottingham Forest eye Oxford defender

Nottingham Forest are reportedly eyeing Oxford United left-back Josh Ruffels who is out of contract this summer. (Nottingham Post)

2. Striker in demand

Charlton striker Chuks Aneke is on the wanted list of a number of Championship clubs including Coventry, Bristol City and Middlesbrough. (Coventry Telegraph)

3. Stoke look to offload striker

Stoke are looking to sell striker Sam Vokes, with Bristol City offered the chance to sign him. (Bristol Post)

4. Blackpool man on the move

Blackpool defender Oliver Turton has agreed to join Huddersfield from July 1. He is out of contract at Bloomfield Road this summer. (Various)

