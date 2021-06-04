Transfer talk and rumours from Preston North End's Championship rivals: Interest in ex-PNE loanee, Swansea release star striker, Forest defender being eyed
The summer transfer window opens next Wednesday and clubs are busy lining-up deals ahead of it.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 10:09 am
Updated
Friday, 4th June 2021, 10:31 am
A few deals have been agreed by Championship, mainly Bosmans which will take affect from July 1, but the majority are waiting for the outcome of negotiations.
North End have business to do in and out of Deepdale, with their focus at the moment trained on bringing back Daniel Iversen, Liam Lindsay and Sepp van den Berg.
Jayden Stockley is attracting plenty of attention and is likely to leave North End closer to the start of pre-season training.
Here is a round-up of the latest Championship transfer talk.
