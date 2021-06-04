Transfer talk and rumours from Preston North End's Championship rivals: Interest in ex-PNE loanee, Swansea release star striker, Forest defender being eyed

A few deals have been agreed by Championship, mainly Bosmans which will take affect from July 1, but the majority are waiting for the outcome of negotiations.

North End have business to do in and out of Deepdale, with their focus at the moment trained on bringing back Daniel Iversen, Liam Lindsay and Sepp van den Berg.

Jayden Stockley is attracting plenty of attention and is likely to leave North End closer to the start of pre-season training.

Here is a round-up of the latest Championship transfer talk.

1. Nottingham Forest eye Oxford defender Nottingham Forest are reportedly eyeing Oxford United left-back Josh Ruffels who is out of contract this summer. (Nottingham Post)

2. Striker in demand Charlton striker Chuks Aneke is on the wanted list of a number of Championship clubs including Coventry, Bristol City and Middlesbrough. (Coventry Telegraph)

3. Stoke look to offload striker Stoke are looking to sell striker Sam Vokes, with Bristol City offered the chance to sign him. (Bristol Post)

4. Blackpool man on the move Blackpool defender Oliver Turton has agreed to join Huddersfield from July 1. He is out of contract at Bloomfield Road this summer. (Various)