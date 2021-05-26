Transfer rumours and roundup: PNE's rivals make first signing, League One star linked with move to Championship

A former PNE defender looks set for a transfer and a Championship title winner could be in the Champions League next season...
1. Downing set for retirement
Stewart Downing has admitted he is likely to retire after making just two starts for Blackburn Rovers since rejoining in November. The former Liverpool, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough man spent time coaching their U23s. (Lancs Telegraph)
2. Dembele needs new deal or goes
Siriki Dembele could be placed on the transfer list should the 24-year-old not agree a new contract at Peterbrough this summer. He has 12 months left on his deal and has Watford, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Rangers interested. (Peterborough Telegraph)
3. Woodman open to Swans stay
Freddie Woodman is open to staying at Swansea City beyond this season if Newcastle choose to loan the 24-year-old once again. He has spent two season at the Liberty Stadium and will line up at Wembley on Saturday for the Swans. (BBC)
4. Luton secure Fred Onyedinma signature
Luton Town have completed the signing of Wycombe Wanderers winger Fred Onyedinma on an undisclosed fee. The club also confirmed that the funds were helped by a fund that fans of the Hatters donated to in buying season tickets. (Luton Town)