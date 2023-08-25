Preston’s search for additional attacking firepower has seen them linked with a move for Montenegro international Milutin Osmajic.

The Lilywhites have already dipped their toe in the European transfer market with the signing of former Denmark under-21 international Mads Frokjaer-Jensen - one of six new signings made by Ryan Lowe this summer.

Now, according to Spanish news agency El Desmarque, the Deepdale side could look to go abroad again to bolster their ranks, with 24-year-old forward Osmajic in their sights.

Preston are keen to improve their attacking options, with doubts continuing over Tom Cannon’s return from Everton.

Both attacking midfielder Frokjaer and fellow summer arrival Will Keane are already off the mark in the Championship, with PNE unbeaten heading into today’s game against Swansea.

And Cadiz forward Osmajic reportedly fits the bill, as a move away from the La Liga side before the transfer window closes on Friday likley.

A player who can operate up top and on the wing, the 24-year-old has made only 14 appearances, scoring once, for the Nuevo Mirandilla outfit since his move there for an undisclosed fee in 2021.

However, he has a better track record while out on loan, scoring seven goals in 13 appearances for Bandirmaspor in Turkey during the 2020-21 season. Meanwhile, Osmajic scored eight goals in 31 appearances last term for Vizela is the Portuguese top flight.

No fee has been mentioned to date, although the player is in the final year of his Cadiz contract.

Meanwhile, Preston aren’t the only team weighing up a move for the 6”1” forward.