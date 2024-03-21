An Avanti West Coast mainline train

Preston North End supporters heading to Watford on Gentry Day next month could be affected by train strikes.

Drivers will strike next month as the long-running dispute over pay and conditions, continues. In total, 16 rail companies will see ASLEF members take part in rolling one-day walk outs between Friday, 5 April and Monday, 8 April. PNE fans who were travelling down to Hertfordshire, or London, the day before the match, will have had plans scuppered.

Ryan Lowe's side are in action at Vicarage Road, for the club's annual Gentry Day - which sees supporters wear suits and bowler hats, while remembering those connected with the club, who have passed away in the last 12 months and beyond. The railway news comes two-and-a-half weeks ahead of Preston's away fixture.

The union are looking to 'increase the pressure' on train companies for a pay rise, with train companies having outlined the intention to minimise disruption. Avanti West Coast strikes will take place on Friday, 5 April along with East Midlands Railway, West Midlands Trains and CrossCountry. On the Saturday, Chiltern, GWR, LNER, Northern, and TransPennine will strike.