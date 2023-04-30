The Lilywhites were behind in the first half after Anel Ahmedhodžić headed the hosts into the lead from a corner. Preston got themselves back level in the second period, half time sub Liam Delap scoring his first goal for the club.

John Fleck gave Paul Heckingbottom’s side their lead back before Iliman Ndiaye extended their advantage just a couple of minutes later.

Oli McBurnie made it four in second half stoppage time, ending PNE’s hopes of a top six finish and forcing them into another season in the Championship.

Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic under pressure from Preston North End's Troy Parrott

Preston were second best on the day and Parrott felt they didn’t do enough to keep their hopes of the post season alive.

He said: “We were all confident in the team that went out there and the subs that we had on the bench. It was not about the players that were missing, it was about who was there today and we didn't do enough.

"The fans have been great all season and it's a shame that we couldn't get it over the line for them today but we focus on next week now and put on a good performance at home to end the season.”

There were harsh words exchanged in the dressing room, after the game, according to Parrott.

He was left cursing his side’s defending as United didn’t have to work particularly hard to hit the back go the net.

He said: “It was tough, as you could imagine, the mood in the dressing room is not great. It's dead, but we'll all be around each other and it'll be alright. We had a chance to get into the play-offs and we just let it slip.

"They are good but I think we conceded a sloppy goal from set piece which gave us an uphill battle straight away. Just when you think we're getting on top we concede two more sloppy goals that cost us the game. We knew we needed to come here and win to have any chance so when we got back to 1-1 we had to go for it. That's what can happen.