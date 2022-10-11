Tottenham Hotspur loanee set to miss months through injury confirms Preston North End manager

Parrott pulled up immediately after scoring his first goal for the club on Saturday, the winning goal in a 3-2 win over Norwich City, after coming off the bench. He has two goals so far this season, his first coming in the Carabao Cup against Huddersfield Town in August.

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee has featured in all of PNE’s game so far this season but that will end as the 20-year-old nurses a hamstring injury.

Speaking to PNE.com, Lowe said: “He's had his scans and whatnot. It’s not as bad as we first thought, but we’re obviously in dialogue with Tottenham Hotspur as well now because he’s their player, so Jacko [Matt Jackson, physio] is on with them.

Troy Parrott (right) celebrates Emil Riis' goal (centre) alongside Alvaro Fernandez (left).

“I think the World Cup’s come at a good time for Troy because he will miss a large part, but the fact of the matter is we’ve got that break.

“We won’t have him for the foreseeable future, but after the World Cup when we’re back in action, hopefully he’s back fit and ready, so it’ll give us enough time not to rush.

“I’m gutted for Troy because obviously he just scored his first Championship goal as well. Although he’s been out the team, he’s been fantastic.