The Irishman suffered a serious hamstring injury in October as he scored the winning goal against Norwich City and has been featuring more regularly for North End over the last few months.

It hasn’t quite been happening at the pace that he would have liked however, with manager Ryan Lowe having to discuss with him that he’s been left out here and there as they take precautions to make sure not to aggravate his injury, leading to discussions between the two as the 21-year-old look to reignite his loan spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee has admitted that it’s been tough having to be patient as he’s built back up to full match fitness but he did notice the signs that a slow build was needed.

Preston North End's Troy Parrott celebrates scoring the equaliser against Luton Town

He said: “It's been tough at times because when I came back I just wanted to go straight away and get back into the team but obviously I had a talk with the manager and the physios and settle it down a bit. It was so that I could fully recover and get back up to match speed the right way and not rush straight back into it, so that was tough.

" I was out for a long time so I just wanted to come back and play straight away. Now, I'm 100% so I can play 60, I can play 90, I can play whatever I'm asked to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was feeling it, not in terms of the injury, but in terms of sore legs and that. It was more sore than normal the next day so I just had to take a step back a little bit but now I'm fine. I'm ready to go now.

"I've had chances and I believe I'll get more before the season ends, it's just about putting them in the goal now.”

Parrott has missed a large chunk of his loan this season through injury and doesn’t know what the future holds for him just yet. He has now had three loans away from parent club Spurs, including PNE, but has his sights firmly set on playing in the capital if he can.

On his future, he said: “I'm not sure, I hope I have a future at Tottenham, I've always said that's where I want to play. But we'll see what happens at the end of the season and then go into the summer and take it as it comes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Focus instead turns to the Championship and his time as a Preston North End player, with a game against Cardiff City on the horizon.

The Bluebirds have won three of their last four games while the Lilywhites are unbeaten in five, though they have only won one and Parrott is keen for his side to start racking up the points.