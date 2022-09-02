Tottenham Hotspur loanee is his own biggest critic as he looks for first league goal for Preston North End

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parrott has started the majority of games since arriving on loan just a week before the season opener against Wigan Athletic, where he came straight in from the off.

The Irishman has had chances in multiple games this season, and has also found himself in one on one situations, but has so far been unable to convert.

Although his performances have been good, he does not let himself off lightly.

Preston North End's Troy Parrott breaks away from Coventry City's Ben Sheaf.

He said: “It's important for me to have a manager that believes in me, in terms of the goals, it's not good enough from my behalf. I've had a lot of chances to score, there's nothing anyone can tell me that I haven't already told myself.

"But I'll keep working, I won't drop my head. I believe I'm playing well so I'll keep doing that and maybe think a little less when I get into those attacking areas and start scoring goals.

"There's no one that can criticise me more than I can criticise myself, I'm sure it's like that for all attacking players and strikers.

"I'll keep working, keep practicing and keep getting better.

Keeping his performance levels up is the aim for Parrott, who is in his second spell in the Championship.

Having previously had a loan at Millwall that did not work out, he now feels better equipped for the second tier.

He’s also keen to get back to Deepdale to face Birmingham City this weekend, to follow up the victory in midweek.

He said: "I'm getting into good areas, it's important for me to keep doing that. When I stop getting into those areas then I'll criticise myself even more.

"I'm not the finished article, I'm still not proven, that's why I'm here, to get better and that's what I'll do.

"It comes with the game, strikers will go through those phases. I'm sure I'll come out of it and be better for it.”

“It's important for me to play well, whether I'm scoring or not. I can come away from the game feeling happy about certain things and that's the most important thing for me.

“I feel a better player than I was when I was in the Championship first time around. I believe I'm playing well, I'm giving it my all and I think the chances will turn into goals.

“It's surprising there's only been two goals, we all know that. Against Coventry we kept at it, we could have dropped our heads and thought we're not going to get one tonight, with the way the game was going, but we kept going and got one in the end.