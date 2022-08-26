Tom Sandells PNE Pressview: Preston North End on the precipice with new signings needed before the end of the transfer window

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I think most North End fans would say that the club was getting things right in the first few months of the summer following the end of last season.

The innovative early bird season ticket prices certainly captured the imagination of fans and the pre-season trips to Benidorm and Campoamor created a feeling of goodwill between the club and its supporters.

There was also the excitement of some early signings.

Robbie Brady has been an astute signing this summer.

With the return of goalkeeper Daniel Iversen to Leicester City after last season’s loan spell, PNE moved rapidly to secure two quality additions in that department in the shape of Freddie Woodman and David Cornell.

They swift captures of free transfers Ben Woodburn and Robbie Brady were low risk but with the potential for high reward. Both have begun the new season promisingly.

The general communication from the club has been good too. Ryan Lowe, to his credit, has always spoken openly on transfers and will answer any question that is put to him – it makes for clear communication from the man leading North End.

But in recent weeks, frustrations are building particularly among the faithful. The incomings of attackers Alvaro Fernandez and Troy Parrot has helped calm nerves but it goes without saying more players are needed to bolster the squad for what is going to be a long, hard Championship season.

PNE boss Ryan Lowe has spoken about needing two more players.

With around 12,000 season tickets bought, there is an expectation among supporters that there would be further reinvestment in the squad this summer.

Although six signings is decent going, Lowe wants – and needs – more.

Fans feel they have done their bit and now it is time for the club to do theirs.

The frustration is not aimed at the manager, there is only so much he can do, rather they want the best for him and to have the best possible players at his disposal.

I can see both sides. Firstly, the club needs to sign at the very least another right wing back. Matthew Olosunde has been transfer listed deemed surplus to requirements, but there is no one else to fill that role currently. Alan Browne is not a right back and is much more valuable in the middle of midfield.

A striker is also very much needed, though technically PNE do have four senior strikers on the books and one waiting in the wings.

From the outside, we do not know what conditions clubs having to work under in the transfer market, but failing to get in the two extra players that Lowe so plainly needs, after he has spoken so openly about it, will cause disquiet among supporters.

There is still time, the window does not shut until September 1 – although Lowe insists he hopes all the club’s transfer work will be done by the deadline – to get those all-important couple of deals done.