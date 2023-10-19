Todd Kane was a one-time loanee at Preston North End. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Former Preston North End defender Todd Kane has landed a new club after his summer release from Coventry City.

The 30-year-old's contract at PNE's Championship rivals was not renewed this sumer, and he has been a free agent since the end of June. Kane has now found a route back into the game however, and has left English football for the second-time in his career.

He has signed with Manchester 62, who play in the Gibraltar Premier Division, which is the top-flight of football in the British Overseas Territory. Manchester 62 are currently fourth in the 11-team league, and are six-points behind league leaders St Joseph's, who have played a game more. Several former professionals of English football have headed over to Gibraltar, and Kane's new club is managed by Anthony Limbrick, who once managed Welsh side The New Saints.

There’s a fair contingent of fellow Brits that could help Kane settle in quickly, and that includes Alan Martin, a Scottish goalkeeper that played for Barrow and Accrington Stanley, having been on the books of Leeds United. Former Celtic and Blackpool midfielder John Herron also plays there, as well as Ahmed Salam who was on the books of Hull City before. Other British players include Mark Edzes, Dan Bent, Lucas Reed and vice-captain Matt Clenahan.

As for Kane's career, he began at Chelsea and his first time away from Stamford Bridge was a five-game loan spell at Deepdale from November 2012 to January 2013. He was loaned out to Preston's Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers, and ended up playing there for a season-and-half. He moved to Bristol City and Nottingham Forest, before moving to the Ntherlands with spells at NEC Nijmegen and Groingen.