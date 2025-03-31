Tim Mercer's PNE Fans' Panel Verdict: Top-flight physicality made it tough for PNE

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A predictable result in the end against a Premier League side still competing in the Champions League.

​However, it must be said that the Preston players can rightly hold their heads high after a battling performance against the odds.

Going in at half-time with the game still goalless felt like an achievement in itself, and a deserved one at that.

Indeed, it was North End who had the better chance to take the lead following some excellent work on the wing by Robbie Brady, but unfortunately Stefan Thórdarson’s header went tamely wide when he should have done better.

Will Keane battles with Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa (photo: Lee Parker/CameraSport)

Never mind, a full Deepdale was rocking in a great atmosphere of the like not seen for many a while and this fan was finally getting to watch his beloved Lilywhites playing in an FA Cup quarter-final!

To stand any chance an early goal in the second half was needed to unsettle Villa, but this never really looked like happening as their top-flight physicality and skill levels started to show.

Following a scare and last-ditch defending by the hosts, the visitors found space down the left and with it, far too much time to put in a quality cross for Marcus Rashford to calmy convert into the opening goal.

Apparently this was his first goal for the Villans since his loan move from Manchester United, but he took it well and with a sense of composure that should help to silence his many recent critics.

As ever, at any level the next goal is the critical one and unfortunately for Preston it went Villa’s way only five minutes later following a foul by Andrew Hughes in the penalty area.

Upon reflection, I think the visiting player was simply too fast for him and there was certainly nothing malicious in it. There was a short delay for VAR confirmation before Rashford stepped up to the penalty spot for his second.

From that moment on you could feel the deflation in the stadium, as it was now clear the game was lost, and this was confirmed around the 70th minute with another well taken goal to make it 3-0.

Given that, it was nice to see manager Paul Heckingbottom bring on two substitutes from the under-21s/reserves for a few minutes towards the end.

Remarkably in a match of this importance, the depletion of first-team players was such that another three of their fellow youngsters were also on the bench.

A bridge too far? Well, yes. However, as I was not two years of age when we last got this far, I hope the next one will be before I hang up my flat cap and say goodbye to all those butter pies!